Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $92,375.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,248.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.65. 4,286,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,077. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average of $71.98.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.