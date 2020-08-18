Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Trimmed by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,435 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 290,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3,549.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 482,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,332,000 after acquiring an additional 469,070 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

CL traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $77.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,748,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,291. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.98. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other news, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,405,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $3,273,143.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,871,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

