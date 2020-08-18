Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

CVGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth about $67,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. 575,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,328. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.02.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.46 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

