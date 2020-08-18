ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.12). ConforMIS posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ConforMIS.

Get ConforMIS alerts:

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFMS. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConforMIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.94.

NASDAQ CFMS traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,062. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.06. ConforMIS has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 50,119 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in ConforMIS by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC increased its position in ConforMIS by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 95,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 69,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConforMIS (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.