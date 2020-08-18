ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,286 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $40.70. 6,087,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,920,093. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra cut shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.