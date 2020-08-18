Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Reduced by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,874,000 after purchasing an additional 961,594 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,651,000 after purchasing an additional 709,541 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,255,000 after purchasing an additional 702,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1,790.6% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 510,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 483,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $31,095,367.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 616,148 shares in the company, valued at $111,153,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,582,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 in the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $2.34 on Monday, hitting $173.69. 830,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,051. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 965.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

