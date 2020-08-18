Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Corning worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Corning by 700.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 303.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 41.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $918,239.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,283.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

GLW stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $32.10. 240,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,962,785. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

