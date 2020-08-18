Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $340.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.03 and its 200 day moving average is $309.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $345.12. The company has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,929 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

