Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 61 Price Target

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 61 price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 44 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays set a CHF 49 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 54 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC set a CHF 43 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 50.45.

Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

