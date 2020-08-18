Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,638,411 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 355,136 shares during the quarter. Cree comprises approximately 1.3% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 1.51% of Cree worth $96,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CREE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Cree by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,238,126 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $469,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,626 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cree by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,826,803 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,327 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Cree during the 2nd quarter worth $17,092,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth $4,964,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cree by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,990,380 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $318,799,000 after buying an additional 123,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CREE shares. JMP Securities raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Cree in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.93.

Shares of CREE traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.44. 3,286,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,829. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average is $50.85. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

