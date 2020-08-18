Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.24–0.2 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $203-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.39 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded down $3.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.44. 3,269,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,727. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85. Cree has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Cree alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised Cree from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Cree from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cree currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.93.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.