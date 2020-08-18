CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Separately, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrossFirst Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of CFB traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,592. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 645.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,666.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 554.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

