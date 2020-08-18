Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,006 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 4,558.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 327,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,807,000 after purchasing an additional 254,899 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,812,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $118.58.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crowdstrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total value of $3,494,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,662,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,154,058 shares of company stock worth $942,861,682 in the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.42.

