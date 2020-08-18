CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC cut its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $166.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.94 and a 200 day moving average of $159.71. The stock has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,684,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

