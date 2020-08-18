CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 1,364 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on C. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,750,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,341,764. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

