CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Decreases Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,198 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Nike by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 8.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,356 shares of company stock worth $30,387,715. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nike stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.66. 3,015,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,023,240. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.95. The company has a market cap of $166.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

