CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.5% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,457,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257,505. The company has a market capitalization of $169.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

