CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 227.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 66,221 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.5% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 26,527.1% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,044,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,513,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,640,195. The stock has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

