CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 178 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.62. 1,395,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $233.77. The firm has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.