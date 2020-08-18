Curt Begle Sells 10,000 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Stock

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curt Begle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $514,100.00.

BERY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Berry Global Group Inc has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $54.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,132,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372,322 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,037,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,352,000 after buying an additional 2,317,324 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $76,805,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $44,919,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $55,445,000.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

