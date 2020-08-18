Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Update

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE SRV traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. 196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRV. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushing MLP Total Return Fund by 50.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cushing MLP Total Return Fund by 82.7% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 61,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 27,665 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cushing MLP Total Return Fund by 46.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 49,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cushing MLP Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000.

About Cushing MLP Total Return Fund

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

