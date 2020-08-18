Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Update

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
NYSE SRV traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. 196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $42.00.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.
About Cushing MLP Total Return Fund
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
