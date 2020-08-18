CVCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $441,547.36 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. CVCoin has a total market cap of $441,547.36 and $4,525.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, HADAX, OpenLedger DEX and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00139423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.95 or 0.01826665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00192912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00136015 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000161 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Sistemkoin, OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.