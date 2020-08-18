CVCoin Reaches Market Cap of $458,068.04 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. CVCoin has a total market cap of $458,068.04 and approximately $8,457.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CVCoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha and HADAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00141162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.13 or 0.01834068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00192215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000929 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00135126 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HADAX, Sistemkoin, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

