CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,515 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.8% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $216,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3,245.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 526,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 79,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,117,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

