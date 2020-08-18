CyberVein Reaches Market Cap of $53.85 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberVein has a total market cap of $53.85 million and approximately $130,115.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein Token Profile

CVT is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars.

