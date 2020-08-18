Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 50.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 36.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total transaction of $1,516,902.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,955 shares of company stock worth $82,882,475. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.57. 1,234,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,263. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $207.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.