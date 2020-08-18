DATA Price Up 3% This Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and $678,752.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, UEX, Kucoin and Bibox. During the last week, DATA has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00138684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.53 or 0.01827575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00192648 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00135932 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000160 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bibox, DDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

