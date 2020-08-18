Datable Technology Corp (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Short Interest Update

Datable Technology Corp (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 3,900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTMZF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,649. Datable Technology has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -4.16.

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers Platform³, a Software as a Service mobile shopper marketing and messaging platform for consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands.

