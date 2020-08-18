David E. Oreilly Sells 15,000 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.19, for a total transaction of $7,052,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David E. Oreilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total transaction of $6,975,900.00.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $470.10. 516,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.52. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,505,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,651,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,582,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,960,000 after buying an additional 255,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,733,000 after buying an additional 238,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

