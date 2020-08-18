DecentBet Achieves Market Cap of $553,536.39 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $553,536.39 and $1,777.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00039020 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $690.05 or 0.05621533 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003808 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00048079 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00014491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003153 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

