DecentBet (DBET) Trading Up 10.8% This Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $447,611.38 and $1,024.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

