Dero Market Cap Achieves $10.38 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Dero has a total market cap of $10.38 million and $544,060.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00008674 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,945,858 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

