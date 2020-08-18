Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Major Shareholder Mark A. Graber Acquires 72,500 Shares

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) major shareholder Mark A. Graber bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $42,050.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of OTCMKTS DSNY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. Destiny Media Technologies Inc has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.16.
Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile
