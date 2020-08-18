Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Major Shareholder Mark A. Graber Acquires 72,500 Shares

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) major shareholder Mark A. Graber bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $42,050.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. Destiny Media Technologies Inc has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.16.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.