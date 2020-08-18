DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,749 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $22,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. TD Securities began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.88.

In related news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $202,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at $785,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,973 shares of company stock worth $17,895,567 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.46. 754,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,518. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.34 and its 200 day moving average is $139.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.24.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.