Discovery Value Fund Purchases 830,256 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Discovery Value Fund raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 830,256 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 12.8% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $320,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after acquiring an additional 723,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,748,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,627,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,202 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,121,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,780 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,305,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,600,824. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $278.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $86,478.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,446 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

