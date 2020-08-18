Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,147 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. SPF Beheer BV lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% in the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,393,000 after purchasing an additional 72,389 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 127.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after purchasing an additional 213,991 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra increased their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.38.

NYSE:DG traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,839. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $202.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

