Donald House Sells 15,000 Shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Director Donald House sold 15,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $197,850.00.

Shares of Clarus stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.18. 65,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.61 million, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. Clarus Corp has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $14.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLAR shares. TheStreet upgraded Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Roth Capital raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Clarus by 13.9% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,244,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after buying an additional 274,139 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Clarus by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 169,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 117,450 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in Clarus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,138,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after buying an additional 83,115 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

