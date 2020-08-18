DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $208,584.98 and $258.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00035083 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00027640 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014145 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00011124 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00008775 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

