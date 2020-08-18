Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. Dynatrace reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 159,715 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $5,478,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 29,668,891 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,017,642,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,195,525 shares of company stock worth $1,935,586,642. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $43,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 249.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 43,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,518. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion and a PE ratio of -28.42. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

