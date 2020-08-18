Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Insider Richard H. Fearon Sells 50,000 Shares

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.71. 1,205,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.54. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Stephens cut Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 53.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

