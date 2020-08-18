Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Lessened by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,033 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 2.7% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,351.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,008 shares of company stock worth $2,976,121. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.73. 45,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,957. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.54.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.