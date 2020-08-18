EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Up 17.0% in April

EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,421. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63.

Get EATON VANCE SHO/COM alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,811,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,235 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 733,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 261,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 327,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 182,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter.

EATON VANCE SHO/COM Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE SHO/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE SHO/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.