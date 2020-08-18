EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Up 17.0% in April

EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,421. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%.
EATON VANCE SHO/COM Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE SHO/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE SHO/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.