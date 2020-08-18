EchoLink (EKO) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $754,202.82 and approximately $92,424.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, LBank, Huobi and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00039020 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $690.05 or 0.05621533 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003808 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00048079 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00014491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003153 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

