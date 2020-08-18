Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 268.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632,715 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.80% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $344,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $4,680,594.00. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $805,559.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,097 shares in the company, valued at $28,169,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,787 shares of company stock worth $20,987,688. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.67 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.67 to $83.33 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $78.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,758. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.07. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $82.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

