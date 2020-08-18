Elastos Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.88 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $46.42 million and $5.88 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.69 or 0.00022318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BCEX, LBank and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00139690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.38 or 0.01827012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00192819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000913 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00135858 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Huobi, Kucoin, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.