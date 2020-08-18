Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 987,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,802 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.80% of Emcor Group worth $65,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,425,000 after buying an additional 113,702 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 141,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26. Emcor Group Inc has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.57%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sidoti raised Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

