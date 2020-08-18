Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,776.4% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 47,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 77,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,078.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 654,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after buying an additional 598,880 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.25. 1,434,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,259. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

