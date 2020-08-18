Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) Receives C$53.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore set a C$55.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

ENB stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$43.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,171,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,420. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.75. The firm has a market cap of $88.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$33.06 and a twelve month high of C$57.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 329.36%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

