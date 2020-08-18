Endor Protocol Price Reaches $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy, Coinall and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, CoinBene, BitForex, DEx.top, Kucoin, Coinall, Hotbit, Bittrex, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

