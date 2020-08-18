Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 305,835 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Envestnet worth $71,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

In other news, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 13,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $974,229.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 282,570 shares in the company, valued at $21,017,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $149,338.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,133.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,167 shares of company stock worth $2,170,649. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Envestnet from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Shares of ENV stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.17. 49,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,593. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.05 and a beta of 1.75. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.